Two foreigners die of suspected alcohol poisoning in Perak

IPOH, May 1 — Two foreigners died this morning after consuming tainted alcohol at the Kinta district.

Perak Health Director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said the men from Bangladesh and Myanmar were warded at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun on Monday.

She said the victims experienced blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and unconsciousness after consuming alcohol.

“The two men has a history of consuming alcohol before experiencing the symptoms. They were admitted at the critical unit care and died early morning today,” she said in a statement.

Ding said samples were taken from the two cases and has been sent to the lab to test for methanol.

“We yet to receive the result and further investigation will be done to identify the cause of the incident,” she said.

Ding said authorities have also increased surveillance on the types of alcoholic drinks available in the market.

“We advise the public to avoid fake alcohol and urge them to head to the hospital if they experience any of the symptoms after consuming alcohol,” she said.