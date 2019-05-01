Ramadan food stalls will be subject to spot checks for hygiene, Penang exco says

State executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin says the health department has to ensure food safety at these food stalls that will start operations from 3pm till night during the Muslim fasting month. — Picture Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, May 1 ― The Penang Health Department will carry out regular spot checks on all food stalls set up at the various pasar Ramadan statewide starting next week, state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin said today.

The health committee chairman said the health department has to ensure food safety at these food stalls that will start operations from 3pm till night during the Muslim fasting month, predicted to start from May 5 to June 3.

“The health department officers will conduct spot checks on these stalls in all Pasar Ramadan in the state to check on the conditions of the food prepared and the conditions of the food,” he told reporters after attending a Ramadan contribution presentation ceremony at SP Arena here.

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow presented contributions to 231 mosques and surau in the state.

Chow said a total RM240,000 were given to the mosques and surau where each mosque or surau received between RM1,000 and RM5,000 each.

“This contribution is in addition to the RM56.8 million allocation under the Penang Islamic Affairs Department to strengthen the Islamic institution in the state,” he said.

He said Penang will continue to ensure the Islamic institution in the state remain strong through a variety of planned development programmes.

The contribution is a continuation of an initiative started by the current administration since it took over in 2008.

Chow said the state government has never failed to present this contribution each year and this effort is an important initiative by the state to strengthen the Islamic institution in the state.

“This contribution may not be much but we hope it can help the mosques and surau in the state to prepare for the month-long Ramadan soon,” he said.

He stressed that the state government will continue to play a role in ensuring that no ethnic group is left out as accused by certain irresponsible parties.

“Now that Ramadan is near, the state government hopes that harmony and peace here is maintained and that any differences is celebrated to strengthen unity,” he said.