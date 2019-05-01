Cuepacs hoping for major change to labour sector

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda said the government itself as an employer to public sector employees could consider whether to lower the cost of living or to raise the salaries of workers. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Civil Service (Cuepacs) hopes the government can bring a major change to the labour sector, especially with regard to wages and cost of living of workers.

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda said the government itself as an employer to public sector employees could consider whether to lower the cost of living or to raise the salaries of workers.

Although the minimum wage was raised from RM1,050 to RM1,100, Azih said the increase was still considered low compared to the RM1,500 promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

“The increase is still low when compared with the household expenses, logistics and other expenses, while in the government sector the minimum is RM1,200.

“Cuepacs hopes the government will consider a minimum wage at all private and government levels,” he said when met after the opening of the Labour Day celebration themed ‘Employee Trust, National Aspirations’, by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, here today.

Azih said Cuepacs welcomed Dr Mahathir’s suggestion on a good tripartism relations between the government, workers and employers as an impetus to the country’s economy growth.

“Cuepacs is hoping that Labour Day is not being celebrated just to show appreciation to workers and their contributions but also to look into their grouses over their wages and rising cost of living especially of the lower-income group (B40) and middle-income group (M40),” he said.

According to Azih, Cuepacs found that subordinate workers were still struggling to manage their lives because of the rising cost of living and stagnant wage.

“In terms of productivity as compared to Germany, England and Australia, we (in Malaysia) are the lowest in terms of wages although our productivity has increased. Our salary is only 35 per cent compared to our productivity.

“Although our productivity is on par with these countries, wages are still dogged by various constraints,” he said. — Bernama