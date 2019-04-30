Retiree falls prey to umrah scam

KUANTAN, April 30 ― A retiree fell prey to an umrah (minor Haj) con when an umrah management company that he came to know about on the WhatsApp application cheated him of RM25,600, which was supposed to be the package to the Holy Land for him and two other family members.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusuf said the trio had attended two days of training organised by the company for the minor pilgrimage and were to leave between April 20 and 30.

“The package was RM4,900 per pax and the additional amount was because they wished to stay a month longer in Makkah to experience the fasting month there,” he told reporters here today.

He said that on April 25, they were informed that their flight was postponed and no further updates were forthcoming.

Realising that they had been scammed, the retiree lodged a police report at the Kuantan Police Headquarters yesterday, he added. ― Bernama