Hisham: I’m still loyal to Umno

Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (right) having a discussion with Johor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and his deputy Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed in Johor Baru April 30, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Johor Umno

JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today declared his loyalty to the party following rumours alleging that he will defect to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said he has been a party loyalist by attending Umno meetings and also assisting in every by-election despite being asked numerous times about the rumours if he will jump parties.

“I am thankful to Johor Umno as they know who ‘Hishammuddin’ is and my party comrades have never questioned me,” said Hishammuddin.

He said this after a closed-door meeting attended by Johor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and his deputy Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed at the party’s state liaison headquarters in Jalan Ayer Molek here today.

Hishammuddin, who is Sembrong MP, believed that such rumours about his political allegiance were created by certain quarters who have a personal interest or were out to cause friction among Umno leaders.

“We will answer not through statements, but by our own actions, and this can be seen through my continued support for the party,” he said.

“I’m still wearing my Umno shirts. I reiterate that I am still with Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“In politics, when people still talk about me shows that I am still relevant,” said Hishammuddin.

Hishammuddin was rumoured to have met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the 14th general election to broker a deal for the defection of several Umno leaders to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), where Dr Mahathir is chairman.

Many believe the former Umno vice-president is still talking with Bersatu leaders as he has been openly supportive of several PH leaders.

Early in March, Hishammuddin said Barisan Nasional MPs would back the prime minister should a faction in PH call for a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir.