Agong visits proposed Armed Forces affordable housing site

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the proposed housing site of SaSar (One Member, One House) programme in Sungai Besi here.

His arrival at 11am was received by the Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Army deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah.

According to an Army statement, the SaSar programme was introduced in 2018 to assist Armed Forces personnel and veterans to own houses.

“It is part of the welfare aspect introduced to improve the quality as well as comfort of Armed Forces personnel,” said the statement issued in conjunction with the visit by the Agong.

The residence, Residensi Satria Sungai Besi which was opened for registration on December 18 2017 to January 18 2018, received 5,628 applications.

“Residensi Satria Sungai Besi has entered the pre-construction phase and is scheduled to commence construction at the end of this year,” the statement said.

The Defence Ministry is also planning to extend the implementation of the programme with the strategic cooperation of the private sector and the state government to realise the objective of the government to build one million affordable homes in 10 years starting from 2018 to 2028. — Bernama