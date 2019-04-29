KLIA installs high-precision foreign object debris detection system

KLIA has launched the operation of the high-precision foreign object debris detection system for its runaway. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANG, April 29 — The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has launched the operation of the high-precision foreign object debris detection system (FODDS) for its runaway.

The FODDS project is a tripartite collaborative efforts involving Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), Japan’s Hitachi Kokusai Electric Co Ltd (HiKE) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said KLIA was the first airport in the world to install a fully functional system for the new FODDS technology after the prototype was tested at Japan’s Narita International Airport.

Raja Azmi said it was an important milestone for MAHB in terms of enhancing its Foreign Object Debris detection system that would improve the surveillance measures of the runway as it aimed to strengthen KLIA’s position as a global hub.

“As an airport operator, safety is always a top priority for us. KLIA, as the flagship airport of Malaysia has been continuously keeping up with global practices on standard safety procedures at the airport and its surroundings,” he said in a joint statement with (HiKE) and UTM.

In 2018, KLIA recorded 60 million passenger movements and served 60 airlines, he said.

The FOD detection system can spot FOD the moment it was deposited on the runway by radar sensing, identifying and locating at a previously unprecedented level of speed and accuracy for objects as small as an aircraft rivet. — Bernama