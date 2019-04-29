Kedah man detained for attacking elderly mum with sickle

An elderly woman sustained knee injuries after being attacked by her son in her house at Kampung Tanjung Piring yesterday. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, April 29 — An elderly woman sustained knee injuries after being attacked by her son, believed to be under the influence of drugs, in her house at Kampung Tanjung Piring, Kuala Nerang yesterday.

Padang Terap district police chief DSP Noh Idris said in the 8pm incident, the 70-year-old victim was resting in the living room before the 35-year-old suspect approached and pushed her, causing her to fall.

“The suspect then picked up a small sickle and tried to slash the victim’s neck. However, she managed to fend off his attacks and there was a fight between them that caused the victim to sustain injuries on her right knee.

The victim was sent to the Kuala Nerang Hospital to receive treatment, he said in a statement today.

Noh said based on the information obtained from the victim, a team of police personnel from Kuala Nerang district police headquarters (IPD) had arrested the suspect in a house at the same village at 11.15pm.

“The suspect, who has two previous records, was believed to be under the influence of drugs during the incident while the motive behind his behaviour was seeking money from his mother to buy syabu and heroin,” he added.

He said the suspect was detained at the Kuala Nerang police station lock-up and was remanded until May 5, while the case was investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code. — Bernama