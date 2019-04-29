Anwar confident of gaining people’s support

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident of gaining the people’s support despite the PH government coming under pressure to fulfill its manifesto since taking over the nation’s administration after winning the GE14. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUTTERWORTH, April 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident of gaining the people’s support despite the Pakatan Rakyat (PH) government coming under pressure to fulfill its manifesto since taking over the nation’s administration after winning the 14th general election (GE14), last year.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, is now facing pressure from the people, but it would take time and could not be resolved in a very short time.

“If we can show good performance, then the support of the people will come to us and I am confident that the PH government can fulfill its GE14 manifesto within the two-year period,” he told reporters after attending the Program Sembang Santai Bersama Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here today.

He said the emphasis now was on resolving the current economic situation, a contentious issue with the people, especially the high cost of living.

“Now, we want to focus on the economic condition and production rates. There are some areas where we have managed to lower prices, but I believe in the people’s demands.

If attention is given to the economy, the people will benefit. That’s the main thing,” said the Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP).

Also present were Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Seberang Jaya State Assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin.

In another development, Anwar also gave his views on the current dispute between Tun Mahathir and the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“The position of Tun M in the administration of the country is very clear, we can only advise the palace to respect the decision in which he has been given the mandate by the people to govern the country,” he said.

Asked on UMNO and PAS co-operation, Anwar said the pact between both parties was to compete against PH, but it is also dependent on the performance and achievement of government representatives.

“Indeed, I believe their co-operation can lead to the forming of a coalition and I am not denying that the pact will give competition to PH depending on their (UMNO-PAS) performance and capacity,” he said. — Bernama