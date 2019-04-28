Pakatan govt ensures ‘cleaner’ development, says Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng addresses a press conference in Putrajaya April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, April 28 — The government helmed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) is clean which will ensure that the outcome of every ringgit spent can be seen by the people without any leakage, misappropriation and corrupt practices.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said with the change, the people could see the differences in development which was carried out in a clean manner for the prosperity of the people.

“We hope the people will enjoy this significant change, that is, development which is clean,” he told reporters after carrying out a friendly observation programme together with the DAP candidate for the Sandakan Parliamentary by-election, Vivian Wong Shir Yee at the General Market, here today.

With regard to development in Sandakan, he said it was only after the change in government that development in the town could be implemented unlike in the previous government.

Lim, who is also the DAP secretary-general, said the Central government had approved the project to expand the Sandakan Airport, repair the faulty lift at the Duchess of Kent Hospital and upgrade the hospital block.

Meanwhile, Lim denied that the selection of Wong as the candidate for the party was because of the popularity of the incumbent Member of Parliament, the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.

He said Wong’s selection was a continuation and heritage of the struggle from her late father which must be maintained by her (Wong) who was no stranger to the voters in the Parliamentary constituency.

“What is wrong in choosing an activist who is close to the people and coincidentally is the daughter of the deceased, thus if we want to maintain the continuation of a good service, I feel that is a good choice,” said Lim. — Bernama