Do not adopt Opposition approach, Rais tells Pakatan leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Cabinet members of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should not adopt an Opposition-like approach, but to think of themselves as competent leaders, if they are to focus on helping the people, especially the low-income group, said Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

“Now, we see much is done for the middle-income group, with less for the low-income group.

“Therefore, it is time for us to take new steps and regard the past one year as a lesson, and the next four years as the time for action,” he told reporters when asked on the performance by PH since taking over the country’s administration a year ago.

He was met by reporters after opening the Minangkabau Arts, Culture and Cooking Festival at the National Museum here today.

Rais said within a year since taking over the government, PH had indeed brought many changes to the country.

“I cannot mention one by one, but in terms of law enforcement or rule of law, it is among the top, besides safeguarding interests of the Felda settlers and efforts to address corruption,” he added. — Bernama