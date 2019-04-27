VEP portal can now be accessed again, Transport Ministry says

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) Portal can now be accessed again following a thorough investigation, the Transport Ministry said in a statement today.

The statement said the VEP portal deploys a ‘same-origin policy’ where it only allows scripts on a first web page to access data on a second web page and only if both are of the same origin.

“This policy prevents any malicious attempts to obtain access to sensitive data,” the ministry further said.

The statement added that the Transport Ministry is treating data security with great urgency as it is of the utmost importance.

The ministry emphasised that enforcement of the VEP will commence on October 1, 2019 and reminded owners of foreign registered vehicles to register and make appointments for installation of the VEP Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag immediately.

The Straits Times of Singapore yesterday reported that thousands of foreign motorists including Singaporeans run the risk of having their personal information exposed after a recent discovery of a loophole in the Malaysian Road Transport Department’s VEP website.

The news also carried a screen grab which showed information like a driver’s address, contact numbers and passport details can be seen on the Road Transport Department’s website by simply making an alteration to the site’s URL. — Bernama