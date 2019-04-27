Klang Valley water supply back to normal, says Syabas

The water cuts had affected 577 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, involving 620,835 Syabas account holders.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) has announced that water supply has been fully restored in the Klang Valley following the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant shutdown on Wednesday for upgrading works.

It said that based on its site monitoring and pressure reading as of 6am today, water supply in all areas of the six regions affected by supply interruption due to the shutdown has been fully restored.

The company thanked its customers for their patience and cooperation, urging them to go to its website and social media accounts for more information which was also available through its smartphone app.

The water cuts had affected 577 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, involving 620,835 Syabas account holders.