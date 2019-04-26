Seven Pekan police suspected of graft freed on bail

KUANTAN, April 26 — Seven Pekan policemen, including an inspector, detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday were today released on bail.

Pahang MACC director Mohamad Fauzi Husin said they were released on bail of RM20,000 each in one surety after investigations were completed.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 53, are alleged to have received a RM6,500 bribe from a man as an inducement to refrain from taking action against him for possession of syabu.

One is an inspector and the rest are either corporal or lance corporal, and they are attached to the Pekan district CID.

They were investigated under Section 17 (a) of MACC Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction. — Bernama