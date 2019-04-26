Sandakan by-election: EC reminds all to adhere to election laws, ethics

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, April 26 — All parties involved in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election have been reminded to always comply with the election laws, rules and ethics during the campaign period beginning tomorrow (April 27) until 11.59pm on May 10.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the EC would like to remind people that activities such as hosting feasts and giving gifts in cash or kind to influence the voters, was an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“It should also be noted that any action or statement that disrupts any voters from exercising their rights to vote independently is also an offence under the same Act,” he said in a statement here today.

Azhar said among the offences were action or statements intended or inclined to develop feelings of hostility, dissatisfaction or racial intimidation, and threatened to make use of force, violence or restrain on voters.

“The EC also warns the candidates or parties represented by the candidates not to misuse government assets or abuse government power to win votes.

“Candidates and those involved in campaign activities should carry it out in good faith and follow the ethics of campaigns to maintain the harmony in the community,” he said.

Azhar also pointed out that all should always adhere to the instructions from the authorities, especially the EC, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

He also urged those with information on any violation of the laws by those involved in the campaign activities to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Sandakan by-election was called following the death of its MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt of a heart attack on March 28.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed tomorrow (April 27) as nomination day, early voting on May 7 and polling day on May 11. — Bernama