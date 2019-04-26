Reform delays in order for MPs to understand new roles, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks at Parliament April 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said Parliament has slowed its reform agenda in order for MPs to adjust to the changes and understand their new roles.

In an interview with The Star, he said there is still lingering doubt that the Parliament, since the start of the 14th session, has become too powerful, with worries originating from within the executive and not the public.

“When we feel that we are moving too fast, then we have to change our gear a bit and get people to understand more about what we are doing,” Ariff said.

He is now tasked with explaining to the MPs that the reforms are not aimed at empowering the Parliament so much as to restore its dignity.

The reforms introduced since Ariff took over as Speaker in July last year include en­su­ring the Public Accounts Committee chairman was from the Opposition, introducing six parliamentary select committees and lecture series to upskill parliamentarians, and engagement with civil society.

This is in line with Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto and the Commonwealth Parliamen­tary Association’s benchmarks.

Plans are underway to establish between 11 to 15 select committees, with a focus on human rights and constitutional affairs, environment and climate change, as well as international trade and foreign affairs.

The former Court of Appeal judge also aims at cultivating a new parliamentary culture with the proper mindset to achieve a modern-day Parliament, as it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Ariff emphasised reforms cannot occur if ‘unparliamentary behaviours’ including vocal obscenities and name calling take place during a debate.

“When you are in Parliament, surely parliamentary behaviour calls for something more substantive.

“You are representatives of the people, you have to fight for the rakyat, you represent views that reflect the rakyat’s wishes,” he said, adding both sides of the political aisle are guilty of this behaviour.

However Ariff admitted this sort of behaviour is limited to only a minority, with many good ministers and Opposition MPs with ministerial experience presenting their arguments well.

“If everyone behaves this way, we will move very fast to attain the international benchmark of a good and responsible Parliament,” he said.