Support Pakatan for restoration of MA63 status, Guan Eng tells Sabah residents

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says the government has proven its seriousness in fulfilling its promises to the people, by tabling a bill to amend Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution, but its effort was thwarted by the Opposition, especially from Sabah and Sarawak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, April 25 ― Support from the people of Sabah for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is important to ensure that the state’s original status as one of three entities (together with Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia) in the formation of Malaysia can be restored in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today.

He said the government had proven its seriousness in fulfilling its promises to the people, by tabling a bill to amend Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution at the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting, but its effort was thwarted by the Opposition, especially from Sabah and Sarawak.

“That is why we (government) ask the people not to support the Opposition who have rejected efforts to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after a “Townhall with the People” programme here.

Lim, who is the finance minister, also commented on Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin’s claim that two of the 49 development projects in Sandakan announced by the PH government had been approved when Barisan Nasional was the government, saying it shows the Opposition lacks political capital.

“What is important now is that the PH government wants to focus on implementing development projects as soon as possible,” he said.― Bernama