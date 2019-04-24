Sarawak is first state to teach Mathematics and Science in English, says education minister

Maszlee says the state government will assist the federal government through his ministry in terms of implementation as well as to train teachers to teach Mathematics and Science in the English language. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, April 24 ― The Sarawak government has agreed to be the first state to implement the teaching of Mathematics and Science in English for primary schools in the state, said Minister of Education, Maszlee Malik.

He said the state government would assist the federal government through his ministry in terms of implementation as well as to train teachers to teach the subjects in the English language.

“Teachers in Sarawak will be trained while initiatives have been carried out by the state government, the state education department and several universities in Sarawak to ensure that teachers receive overall training in the English language,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here, today.

The matter was among the issues discussed with the chief minister during the meeting.

On the RM1 billion contra payment to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Maszlee said its implementation would be discussed in detail with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research, Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong, who was also at the meeting, said the state government had been conducting courses for over 400 teachers in the teaching of English for the mathematics and science subjects this year.

“Some of the teachers will become trainers in their own respective districts and the state government has been discussing with local universities to train our teachers to teach in English where the effort will be funded by the state,” he said. ― Bernama