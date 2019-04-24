PSD: Ipoh mayor didn't go AWOL, tenure shortened due to illness

The Public Service Department said claims of Zamri being removed because of his 'disappearance' for several months were inaccurate. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — The tenure of Datuk Zamri Man as Mayor of Ipoh was shortened to February 17 (2019) based on medical grounds, according to the Public Service Department (PSD).

In a statement today, the PSD said that Zamri was placed under the Perak State Secretariat from February 18, and will undergo rehabilitative treatment.

“The Perak State Secretariat has identified suitable replacement candidates and will carry out an exercise to fill the position soon,” added the PSD.

Hence, the PSD said that claims of Zamri being removed from the position because of his “disappearance” for several months were inaccurate.

Last Sunday, the chairman of the Perak State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee Paul Yong Choo Kiong, reportedly said the new Ipoh Mayor would be appointed by the end of this month to replace Zamri who was said to have gone “AWOL” (absent without official leave).

He had claimed that Zamri was deemed do have gone AWOL because he had not submitted any medical certificates for several months. — Bernama