Najib authorised SRC director to handle personal AmBank accounts, court told

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak had previously appointed SRC International Sdn Bhd director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil as an authorised personnel to manage all five of his AmBank bank accounts, the High Court was told today.

AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi said the former prime minister had twice informed the bank on two separate letters dated — March 10, 2011 and June 20, 2013 — stating that Nik Faisal was authorised to handle his accounts.

“I refer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s letter to AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager dated March 10, 2011 and confirm that Datuk Seri Najib Razak has appointed Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil for two accounts (ending 948 and 694) and to make inquiries on the accounts’ status and details including account balance and confirming cheque amounts above RM250,000,” she said.

Uma Devi is the 21st prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit.

She said a similar letter dated June 20, 2013 was issued by Najib to the AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager to inform that Nik Faisal was appointed the authorised personnel for three other accounts, namely 2112022011880, 2112022011906 and 2112022011898.

For these set of accounts, Nik Faisal was authorised to make inquiries on the accounts’ status and details, including balance and confirming cheque amounts above RM250,000 on top of taking possession of the cheque books and account statements.

Uma Devi earlier confirmed that between 2011 and 2015, Najib had a total of five AmBank accounts — four current and one savings account.

Najib’s first authorisation letter in March 2011 was for a savings account and a current account (with account numbers ending 948 and 694 respectively).

Both accounts were opened in January 2011 and closed on August 30, 2013.

Najib’s second authorisation letter in June 2013 was for three new current accounts that he opened at AmBank on July 31, 2013.

However all three current accounts were closed on March 9, 2015.

