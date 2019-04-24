Johor Umno Youth wants Syed Saddiq to explain revelation about TMJ’s demands

Syed Saddiq said yesterday that the disdain Tunku Ismail had shown him was due to political and business requests he had earlier turned down. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, April 24 — Johor Umno Youth today questioned Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s motive in revealing to the media that Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had made demands of him in the past.

Its chief, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, asked why Syed Saddiq chose to reveal such things during the interview with the press yesterday, which had nothing to do with the Johor Palace.

“I understand that the interview was to share the achievements of ministers and their respective ministries a year after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government came to power after the 14th general election.

“Was the statement deliberately issued by Syed Saddiq to cover his own weaknesses and also shortcomings in leading the Youth and Sports Ministry by shifting the issue to TMJ?” asked Mohd Hairi, using the Malay acronym for the Johor Crown Prince.

Syed Saddiq had said yesterday that the disdain Tunku Ismail had shown him was due to political and business requests he had earlier turned down.

The Muar MP claimed Tunku Ismail had made him feel uncomfortable to the point where he had to refuse the Crown Prince’s requests or risk abandoning his principles.

Mohd Hairi said in a statement that Johor Umno Youth believed that Syed Saddiq had intended to paint Tunku Ismail in a negative light as it was generally known that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief does not have a good relationship with the heir to the Johor throne.

“Johor Umno Youth demands that Syed Saddiq explain his statement that we view as being malicious in nature.

“His statement also does not help with the current situation where Putrajaya’s relationship with the Johor Palace is tense recently following the crisis involving the appointment of the state’s mentri besar,” said Mohd Hairi.

During the interview yesterday, Syed Saddiq revealed that Tunku Ismail had also demanded the cancellation of a high-profile boxing match featuring Manny Pacquiao on July 15 last year.