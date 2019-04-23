Wisma Putra: No reports of Malaysians hurt in 6.5-magnitude quake in south Philippines

People gather near debris which collapsed and blocked a road after a quake hit Pampanga province, in the Philippines April 22, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said today there has been no report of any Malaysian affected by the earthquake that struck the main island of Luzon in the Philippines yesterday.

Wisma Putra, in a statement, also advised Malaysians in the Philippines, visiting or living in the affected areas, to be cautious and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

“Malaysians requiring consular assistance are also advised to contact the Malaysian Embassy in Manila,” it said.

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian Embassy in Manila is also in close contact with the local authorities for the latest updates on the situation and for any advisory.

According to media reports, at least nine people were killed in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the province of Zambales in Luzon Island.

Several other areas were also affected, including Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Bataan, Pampanga, Baguio City, Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Gapan City, Santo Domingo and Talavera, Nueva Ecija, Baler and Aurora. — Bernama