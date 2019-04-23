Trail goes cold in search for missing Bangi boy

Muhammad Zahiruddin was reported missing after leaving his house at about 8am to play with his friends on April 15. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The police have not found any new leads on eight-year-old Muhammad Zahiruddin, who went missing in Bandar Seri Putra, Bangi, near here, last Monday (April 15).

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said on Friday (April 19), firefighters and members of the Malaysian Civil Defense Force had conducted a search operation at Sungai Semenyih, located about 300m from the area where the boy was reported missing, however, nothing was found.

"The search effort is now more focused on a 'house to house' basis and through assistance from (police in) other districts in Malaysia, as well as information from the public," he told Bernama.

Muhammad Zahiruddin's father, Mohd Fauzi Abdul Ghafar, 45, said the family had tried everything they could think of to find the missing child, while his mother Saniah Sunding, 46, hoped that anyone who found him would return him safe and sound.

Muhammad Zahiruddin was reported missing after leaving his house at about 8am to play with his friends. — Bernama