Perak govt pledges to build 50,000 affordable houses by 2022

IPOH, April 23 — The Perak government will build 50,000 affordable houses by 2022, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Paul Yong said that the government will build the “Rumah Perakku” houses via the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP).

“The houses, which will cost below RM100,000, will be built based on the demand and growth of the people in a specific area or district,” he said.

The Tronoh assemblyman said that the houses will be constructed especially for the B40 group, whether in urban or rural areas, who have a household income below RM3,000.

“At the moment, we have already built 28 units in Kampung Dato Nazri with a price of RM70,000 each, with another 109 units in Changkat Jong with a price of RM95,000 each,” he added.

Yong noted that the difficulties in getting housing loans due to the high commitment and cost of living coupled with a low income are the reasons why most people cannot afford to own a home.

“Apart from that, the rise in housing prices is also another reason why people can’t afford to buy a house,” he added.

Yong also said the government is planning to revamp the Rancangan Perkampung Tersusun (RPT) by providing free houses for the hardcore poor.

“Low-cost houses are priced around RM70,000 and below, but the hardcore poor still cannot afford them.

“So if any applicants under the new RPT programme are identified as hardcore poor, I urge the district councils to give the houses to them for free,” he said.

“It would show that the government is concerned about the people, especially the hardcore poor.”