AirAsia X says Tokyo-KL flight delay caused by technical issue

The flight was cleared to depart Tokyo on the night of April 22 and landed safely in Kuala Lumpur early this morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — AirAsia X said today that flight D7 523 bound for Kuala Lumpur from Tokyo on April 21 was delayed due to a technical requirement.

After a check of the aircraft was carried out, the flight was cleared to depart Tokyo on the night of April 22 and landed safely in Kuala Lumpur early this morning, an AirAsia spokesman told Malay Mail.

“As a safety precaution, engineers on-site have carried out an assessment on the aircraft and it is now cleared to resume service,” read the statement issued by AirAsia X.

The statement also added that as a gesture of goodwill, AirAsia is offering the flight’s guests a full credit account that will be automatically credited to all AirAsia BIG member accounts of those affected.

The credit account will be valued at the price of the guests’ flight and is valid for up to 90 calendar days.

Since the delay, many guests have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the incident.

Some even noted that AirAsia had failed to provide any explanation for the delay upon 15 hours of the hold-up.