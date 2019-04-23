Agong, Permaisuri Agong to visit Sarawak April 25-26

The royal couple will make a two-day working visit to Kuching on April 25-26. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 23 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will make a two-day working visit to Kuching on April 25-26.

A statement from Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) of the Chief Minister’s Department, said their Majesties would arrive at Kuching International Airport on Thursday morning.

On hand to welcome their Majesties upon their arrival will be Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib; Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and wife, Datin Patinggi Jumaa’ni Tun Tuanku Bujang; Cabinet ministers; heads of government departments and community leaders.

In the afternoon, the King and the Queen will visit nearby tourist spots namely the India Street Pedestrian Mall and Kuching Waterfront.

Then in the evening, his Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong will attend a dinner reception with Tun Abdul Taib and his wife at a leading hotel here while the chief minister, members of the state Cabinet and other distinguished guests will also be present.

The statement said soon after the dinner, the royal couple would witness a display of the musical fountain at Kuching Waterfront.

The next morning, His Majesty accompanied by Tun Abdul Taib, is scheduled to attend a briefing at the State Islamic Council here and also to present letters of appointment to the council members.

After that, the King will proceed to Masjid Darul Hana to perform the Friday prayer with the local Muslim community here.

Meanwhile, the Queen will have a separate event at the Old Kuching Courthouse where she will be accompanied by the chief minister’s wife to visit the Ranee Brooke Museum, a handicraft exhibition and to witness a cooking demonstration on traditional food.

His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong are scheduled to depart for Kuala Lumpur later in the afternoon.