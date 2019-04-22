Royal call for nurturing spirit of togetherness at opening of Negri Sembilan assembly

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, inspects a guard of honour at the opening of the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly in Seremban April 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 22 — The spirit of togetherness can be nurtured by educating school children early on their social and moral responsibility so that they grow up more disciplined and practicing noble values, said the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

He said this early education should start at home from the parents and, subsequently, in schools from the teachers.

“To ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy this harmony, we need to strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society.

“In addition, the spirit of togetherness is also assimilated through a variety of activities, participated in by students from the various races, such as sports, co-curricular and social activities. All parties should give support and encouragement to the organising of such activities,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz was delivering the royal address when opening the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly today. — Bernama