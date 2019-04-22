Prison reform in the pipeline, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin said prisons around the world can learn from one other through existing platforms under regional and international cooperation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, April 22 — The Prisons Department is preparing for a prison reform that will involve improvements in every aspect of prison management, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the prison management reform encompasses the areas of detention, rehabilitation, staff training, compliance with regulations, facilities, community correction, and inmate reintegration into society.

“The inmates will be well treated, according to the laws and regulations, although we are now facing overcrowding of inmates in most of our prisons throughout the country.

“In terms of correction facilities, my ministry will continue to do its best in providing the Malaysian Prisons Department with complete and appropriate infrastructure such as rehabilitation centres, security and health facilities equipped with the latest technology,” he said after officiating at the Intelligence Smart Prison Forum, here.

Also present were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim and Prisons director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar.

Muhyiddin said that on the aspect of reintegration, the Prisons Department will ensure that the modules to reintegrate the inmates into the community are effectively implemented.

On the forum, he said it provided opportunities for the Prisons Department to review its prison management and operation from the perspective of five developed countries including China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

“Experts from these countries will share their experiences in the use of the artificial intelligence system to enhance prison management and operation. They will also share their success stories, challenges and lessons learned from the implementation of the system,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the effectiveness of smart prisons goes beyond technology that requires a strategy that incorporates continuous research and response to address the practical issues associated with its implementation.

He said prisons around the world can learn from one other through existing platforms under regional and international cooperation. — Bernama