Perak govt mulls new enactment to regulate e-sports

IPOH, April 22 — The Perak government is in the process of drafting an enactment for the administration and regulation of electronic sports (e-Sports) in the state.

State Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the effort was due to the demand from e-Sports players and enthusiasts in the state who felt the was a need for administration and regulation.

“Usually when comes to regulation, players or enthusiasts will reject or at least try to minimise it.

“However, in e-Sports, those (enthusiasts) are the ones who recommend for the creation of the regulations’ framework due to several problems including health aspects,” he said.

Lee (DAP-Pasir Pinji) said this during the debate on the royal address at the 14th State Assembly sitting here today.

He said the efforts to formulate the enactment related to e-Sports also took into account the impact of the virtual sports on various aspects including social and political.

Lee also informed the state assembly that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) had organised the e-Sports Professional Industry Conference (EPIC) in February as the benchmark. — Bernama