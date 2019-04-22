Minister: Rationing in Klang Valley to avert water shortage during fasting month, Hari Raya

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said water rationing in the Klang Valley on Wednesday (April 24) is being carried out to prevent water shortage problems from arising during the fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BANGI, April 22 — Water rationing in the Klang Valley on Wednesday (April 24) is being carried out to prevent water shortage problems from arising during the fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

He said that the ministry had also given the undertaking that water supply would be restored within 48 hours.

The improvement and repairs of the water pipes had long been planned by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), he added.

“The improvement work is a huge task and it takes a long time, so that is why we have asked for a 48-hour time frame,” he told reporters after presenting the ministry’s 2018 Excellent Service Awards here today.

SPAN on Thursday announced that 86 hours of water supply disruption is expected to take place in Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor following the upgrading of critical electrical system equipment at the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 (LRA SSP2) on April 24.

The water supply disruptions would involve 620,835 accounts or 4,143,465 users in 577 areas.

Meawhle, Dr Jayakumar also advised the public to begin the process of collecting water to accommodate water usage for the period.

“We have to reduce the wastage of water, which is the best practice in the long run to ensure there is always adequate water supply,” he said. — Bernama