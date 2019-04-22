Foreign Minister: Govt to focus on ‘Look East Policy’

Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during an interview in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today stressed that the ‘Look East Policy’ will be enhanced under the Pakatan Harapan government.

“Perhaps under the previous administration not much focus was given to the ‘Look East Policy’.

“Now this will be the focus but with some innovations such as the establishment of the Japanese University in Malaysia.

“Previously we were looking at Korean and Japanese technology but now we want to emulate their work culture and discipline,” he said in a joint interview arranged to commemorate Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary in power.

