DAP condemns Sri Lanka bombings

A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng denounced today the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed nearly 300 people.

He called the terrorist attacks “despicable and barbaric”, before expressing confidence in Sri Lankan authorities’ handling of the incident.

“DAP extends our deepest sympathies, support and solidarity, as well as condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, including to the nation’s Christian community,” he said in a statement.

“Sunday’s atrocities bring great sadness to the Malaysian people, and we pray that Sri Lanka and her people will be able to quickly recover.”

A series of bombs across Sri Lanka yesterday killed at least 290 people and wounded 500 more.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.