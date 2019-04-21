Perak MB: New Ipoh mayor to start work before May

Ipoh will have a new mayor by the month’s end, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. — File picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Apr 21 — A new Ipoh mayor will replace the allegedly truant Datuk Zamri Man by the month’s end, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

Ahmad Faizal said Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has already approved the appointment.

“Hence the problem of not having a Datuk Bandar will be solved when the new candidate starts work,” he said after a ground-breaking ceremony for Pusat Pengajian Islam At-Taiyyibin at Tanah Hitam, Chemor.

The mentri besar said the new appointment will permit matters at the Ipoh City Council to proceed.

He was commenting on reports that Zamri would be removed after being absent from work for months.

Quoting Perak Local Government Committee chairman Paul Yong, the media reported that Zamri was believed to have been unwell but had not requested medical leave until two months after his prolonged absence.

Asked if Zamri would be sacked, Ahmad Faizal said he was leaving it to the State Secretariat to take action.

“There are procedures for such problems,” he added, noting that Zamri’s condition was also discussed in the state executive council meeting.

On the new mayor, Ahmad Faizal said the person was a native of the state and has served in other capacities before.

“He has a lot of experience and he can converse in Japanese. That is all I can tell you,” he said, denying that the new appointment was political in nature.