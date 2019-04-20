AG to ‘personally’ probe maid abuser's acquittal, MP says

Indonesian domestic worker Adelina was allegedly abused and forced to sleep at her employer's car porch with a dog for a month. — Picture courtesy of Steven Sim's office

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas has said he will “personally” investigate the acquittal of the suspect accused of abusing and causing the death of her Indonesian maid, according to a Pakatan Harapan MP.

Steven Sim, the Bukit Mertajam MP and deputy youth and sports minister, expressed shocked today by the High Court’s ruling to grant MA Abika full acquittal, calling the decision as “tragic as the death” of Adelina Sao.

Sim said he contacted Thomas to seek clarification, and the latter responded with assurance to take action.

“I read with disappointment and frustration the recent court decision in the case of Adelina Sao,” the Bukit Mertajam’s statement said.

“I have contacted the Attorney General to seek clarification. The AG has responded that he will personally investigate this matter to look into the next course of action.”

Sim added he had faith that the AG and the legal system will uphold justice.

Adelina, 21, died of organ failure just a day after she was rescued from her abusive employers on February 10, 2018.

When the authorities broke into the home at Bukit Mertajam, Penang, they found her sleeping outside the house compound next to the owners’ dog.

Rights groups like Tenaganita said Adelina’s case emblematised the country’s deeply problematic legal and immigration and legal system, which enables the abusive treatment of migrant workers.

“We understand that neither Adelina’s family nor her representatives in Malaysia were informed that the court date was brought forward. This is unacceptable,” the group said in a separate statement today.

Tenaganita called on the AG to explain why the suspect was acquitted when there was substantive evidence in the case.