Mat Sabu: Malay Rulers consent to stop awarding honorary ranks to politicians, celebs

Mohamad said the practice was discontinued to honour the services and sacrifices of the soldiers who have put in a lot of hard work and also to prevent the degrading of the ranks. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Defence Ministry has discontinued the practice of awarding honorary ranks to and the donning of military uniforms on politicians and celebrities, Minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

He said the measure has received the consent of the Malay Rulers who hold ceremonial positions in various branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“They (the Malay Rulers) most welcome the measure because the awards can be abused by irresponsible people.

“If the ranks or the uniforms are to be worn in public, those people have to undergo military training such as in the Territorial Army and not be conferred the ranks by politicians,” he told a press conference at his office in Jalan Padang Tembak here.

Mohamad said the practice was discontinued to honour the services and sacrifices of the soldiers who have put in a lot of hard work and also to prevent the degrading of the ranks. — Bernama