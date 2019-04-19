Islam exists outside of Kelantan too, lawyer tells PAS

Latheefa had earlier said that forcefully imposing the hijab on women was not the way of Islam — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Hitting back at those who have criticised her outspoken views on wearing the hijab, lawyer Latheefa Koya said that they should learn how Islam is practiced all over the world — and not just in Kelantan.

The Lawyers for Liberty executive director said that their understanding of the hijab is not accurate and they should refrain from making comments on others.

“To those who have a narrow view on the meaning of the hijab and intimate parts, please come out of your bubble and learn how Islam is being practiced all over the world. Islam does not just exist in Kelantan.

“Your understanding of the hijab is not necessarily right. Don’t be arrogant in telling someone to repent without basis,” she said on her Twitter last night.

She was believed to be replying to PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who has said her views were dangerous and unbecoming of a Muslim woman.

Latheefa said it was their narrow mindedness and extremist thinking that has caused Islamophobia.

“I suggest politicians who have all this while used Islam for their political gain to repent first.

“It is your narrow and extremist behaviour that has caused Islam a bad name,” she said in another Tweet.

Latheefa had recently come to the defence of three women panellists who are being probed by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) for their part in a forum about dehijabing and said it takes more than a piece of cloth on the head to reflect good behaviour.

She said that forcefully imposing the hijab on women was not the way of Islam and that women should have a choice whether to wear it or not.