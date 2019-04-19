Hawkers’ association agrees to manage Ramadan bazaars with DBKL

Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKMWP) president Datuk Mohamad Abdullah speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKMWP) has agreed to manage the 50 Bazar Ramadan locations throughout the federal capital together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The president of the association, Datuk Mohamad Abdullah, said the decision was agreed upon following the outcome of the meeting with the Minister of Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, earlier this month.

“Previously, there was confusion regarding the management of the Bazar Ramadan and online registration, but everything had been resolved with a ‘win-win’ decision which was jointly agreed with a little relaxation and certain conditions.

“We wish to record our appreciation to everyone who had helped us to get back the 50 locations for holding the Bazar Ramadan 2019 to help the businesses of our members throughout the month of Ramadan,” he told reporters at a media conference today.

On February 24, PPPKMWP had submitted an appeal to DBKL to hand over the application to manage back 2,110 Bazar Ramadan following the announcement by the local authority to manage themselves all the 55 locations beginning this year.

But on April 4, Khalid announced that five of the total locations of the Bazar Ramadan would be fully managed by DBKL, while the management of the other 50 locations would be given to the hawkers and petty traders association in terms of the site arrangement and cleanliness.

Mohamad said the association was currently managing about 2,000 applications for Bazar Ramadan sites which were still being processed as their online registration had been rejected recently.

“Following the decision of the DBKL to hand over the management rights to us, we give a grace period of one week before the Ramadan month to hand over all the application forms for the bazar sites to DBKL,” he said.

For the first time beginning this year, DBKL had opened application for 2019 Bazar Ramadan business permit online beginning last Feb 15 via the website http://elesen.dbkl.gov.my/ebazar and had ended on March 15. — Bernama