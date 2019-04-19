DPM: Govt mulling cyber security Act

Dr Wan Azizah said this was decided at the e-Sovereignty Committee meeting today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — The government is studying the possibility of introducing an Act on cyber security, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this was decided at the e-Sovereignty Committee meeting today, which also discussed the proposed launch of the National Cyber Security Strategy in July this year.

The e-Sovereignty Committee, chaired by Dr Wan Azizah, is the highest body in national cyber security management and is responsible for drawing up government policies on planning and implementation of cyber security strategy.

Dr Wan Azizah said the National Cyber Security Strategy would map out proactive actions in a comprehensive manner to protect critical systems in the country, including those belonging to the public and private sectors, business entities and the people.

“This strategy will involve the implementation of 37 action plans to strengthen national cyber security,” she said in a statement issued in conjunction with the meeting.

It will entail the development of a national plan for implementing integrated awareness programmes involving government agencies, the private sector, industries, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), she said. — Bernama