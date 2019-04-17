SPAN: Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant still inoperable

SPAN in a statement said that the arsenic content in the raw water source exceeded the standard set by the Health Ministry based on the National Water Quality Standards. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant (WTP) which was shut down on April 9, has not been allowed to resume operations as there is still arsenic residue in its raw water source.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in a statement said that the arsenic content in the raw water source exceeded the standard set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) based on the National Water Quality Standards.

“SPAN as a water service industry regulator responsible for ensuring water supply that is safe and fit for drinking has no immediate plans to resume the operations of the Ayer Ganda WTP,” the statement said today.

SPAN said the Perak Water Board (LAP) was currently supplying water to consumers in the affected areas using nine tankers, as well as by placing 13 static tanks at strategic locations.

“For the long-term, the LAP has begun installing 11.5km of piping from the Lawin WTP to supply water to Kampung Ayer Ganda, and it is expected to be completed by mid-June 2019,” it said.

The LAP suspended the operation of the Ayer Ganda WTP in Gerik on April 9 after a high amount of arsenic was found in water samples taken in Hulu Perak recently.

The plant which produces 0.68 million litres of water per day, supplies water to about 312 user accounts in Kampung Ayer Ganda. — Bernama