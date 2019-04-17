Selangor to name and shame govt offices that are Aedes breeding grounds

Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said this was to ensure that all civil servants were also serious about not contributing to the number of Aedes mosquito breeding sites. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — The Selangor government has warned that it will soon name and shame any agency or department under the state and federal governments if their office surroundings throughout the state become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

State Health, Welfare, Women Empowerment and Family Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said this was to ensure that all civil servants were also serious about not contributing to the number of Aedes mosquito breeding sites.

She said the committee, together with the state Health Department, would enforce inspections at all government offices and, if Aedes mosquito breeding sites were found, they would be issued with compound notices.

“Last year’s statistics showed that government offices accounted for 18.8 per cent of the total breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes in Selangor. So far, no government offices have been issued with compound notices.

“We consider this a soft approach, but if any government agency or department still does not do anything to ensure their assets do not become Aedes mosquito breeding sites, then we will name and shame them because no one likes that,” she told reporters after closing the Aedes-Free Selangor (Work Place and Quarters) programme here today.

She said the one-day programme recommended that government agencies and departments set up a proactive task force to monitor their offices as well as assets in the state so that their buildings would not becoming Aedes mosquito breeding sites.

She said the programme was an important step in presenting the state government’s desire to eradicate dengue fever since 22,343 such cases, with 18 deaths, had been recorded in Selangor up to early this month — a 168 per cent rise compared to the corresponding period last year.

Dr Siti Mariah also said 42.9 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding sites in Selangor were found in places of worship, with other areas prone to it being construction sites, factories, health facilities, and schools.

“Based on the record until the 14th week of this year, Selangor accounted for 58.67 per cent of all dengue fever cases in the country. We should be ashamed and remorseful because this can be prevented and that’s why we want all parties to take the matter seriously.

“I wish to emphasise here that control measures are not effective because prevention is the best method,” she said, adding that the committees managing places of worship would be educated on the matter. — Bernama