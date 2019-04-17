Official: Perak fish seed scheme aiding 1,200 fishermen

Perak public amenities, infrastructure, agriculture and plantation committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari says the state has released two million fish seeds of various species to in a bid to grow the size of catches. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 — About Perak 1,200 fishermen are benefiting from the fish seeds distribution programme here, the state assembly heard today.

State public amenities, infrastructure, agriculture and plantation committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said that the state has released two million fish seeds of various species to in a bid to grow the size of catches.

“The programme is expected to produce 200,000kg of fish worth RM1 million every year.

“The programme was introduced to tackle the difficulties faced by the fishermen,” he said.

The Kuala Kurau assemblyman said the state will also continue giving out RM200 monthly as the fishermen's cost-of-living allowance (ESHN) to those eligible.

“We are also providing petrol and diesel subsidy scheme for the fishermen to accommodate a part of the fishing operation cost following the increase in the fuel price in the market.

“Apart from that, we are also encouraging fishermen to venture into the aquaculture sector under the Touch Point Aquaculture Programme to increase their income. Under this programme the fishermen will be provided with the tools to cultivate the fish and also fish seeds,” he said.

Separately, Yunus said the state government also provided incentives for the rubber tappers in the state to ease their financial burden.

“We are giving out RM317 per hectare for small scale farmers to buy tapping equipment and also RM500 per hectare for purchasing fertiliser.

“For small scale farmers who could not tap rubber during the monsoon season will be provided with the allowance of RM600,” he said.

“And for those farmers who wanted to venture into entrepreneurship, mainly under the service, manufacture, food, and farming sectors will be given RM10,000 fund aide,” he added.