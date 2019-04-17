Newborn wrapped in batik found by front gate of house in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached, was found at the front gate of a house in Taman Desa Kundang, Rawang near here today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said a house occupant, found the baby wrapped in batik material together with the placenta packed in plastic bag, at about 10.50am.

“The 18-year-old youth contacted his mother who was at work in Kepong to inform about the baby. The woman lodged a police report when she returned home,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the baby was taken to the Selayang Hospital for further examination.

He urged members of the public with information on the matter to come forward to assist in investigations. — Bernama