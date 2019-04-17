In SRC trial, BNM manager denies 'hiding something' as Najib's lawyer suggests

Bank Negara Malaysia manager Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) manager denied in court today that he was being briefed by certain quarters to not tell the truth in the hearing of the alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar, who is manager of the national bank’s Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department, said he also disagreed with Najib’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh’s suggestion that he was hiding something in connection with the case.

When referred to a police report which he lodged after conducting the raid at the Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank branch on July 6, 2015, Azizul Adzani said he also knew that the report he made should be true.

Harvinderjit Singh : At 10.04 pm, July 6, 2015, after conducting the raid,you went to the Tun HS Lee police station, which was about 34 minutes after receiving the last document from R. Uma Devi (Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank branch manager).

Azizul Adzani : Right

Harvinderjit : You went to H.S. Lee police station to lodge a report for an offence suspected under Section 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), meaning that at 10.04 pm, you already knew that investigation was made under Section 4 of AMLA , where did you get the information from?

Azizul Adzani : Based on the documents that were seized.

Harvinderjit : You put in the section, not the investigating officer?

Azizul Adzani : Right

Harvinderjit: You did a review of the documents in 34 minutes and found there was an offence under Section 4 of AMLA, but you are not the investigating officer. You did not make any call to (investigating officer) Farhan?

Azizul Adzani : Right

Harvinderjit : What were the documents that were seized which made you to come to that opinion?

Azizul Adzani : I cannot remember.

Harvinderjit : Did you receive briefing from any quarters to attend this hearing and to not tell the truth?

Azizul Adzani : No

Harvinderjit: I put it to you that your testimony in court is not true?

Azizul: No

Harvinderjit: Are you hiding something?

Azizul: No

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is in progress. — Bernama