Govt committed to spurring excellence in Islamic management, says DPM

Dr Wan Azizah said the desired Maqasid As-Syariah should be the cornerstone and way forward for Islamic teachings and laws. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The government is committed to spurring excellence in Islamic management system to achieve the objective of sustainable development, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this effort would be made according to the Malaysian model which is based on the Rahmatan lil Alamin concept using the Maqasid As-Syariah approach.

Dr Wan Azizah said the desired Maqasid As-Syariah, which is to safeguard religion, life, intellect, ancestry and property, should be the cornerstone and way forward for Islamic teachings and laws.

“When everything could be properly assembled, it will produce a great model to ensure that the country’s administration is full of integrity and transparency.

“All these have been stated in the Al-Quran, whether explicitly or symbolically,” said Dr Wan Azizah when closing the World Convention Al-Khaf programme in conjunction with the 61st International Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Assembly here today.

The programme, organised by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and several strategic partners, focused on the activity of tadabbur, which is memorisation of the Al-Quran through reading, understanding and application of its suggestions, especially those contained in surah Al-Kahfi.

Also present were Jakim Director-General Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim and Jawi Director Mohd Adib Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said the ministry had also directed the holding of tadabbur surah An-Nur programme for a start.

This is because it is very close to the target and focus of the ministry.

“Only when appreciation of the Al-Quran can be absorbed into a mould that is complete and sustainable can we ensure that blessing will continue to flow in the life of the people and the country,” she added. — Bernama