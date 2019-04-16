Perak Sultan: Shun words, acts that bring religious strife

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the first meeting of the second session of the 14th state assembly at the State Secretariat, Ipoh April 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 16 — Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said speech and action that may lead to disputes between religions should be avoided to preserve the country’s stability and harmony.

He said Malaysia has managed to rise in the world stage as a stable, peaceful and prosperous country only through mutual understanding,

“The people consist of various races, religion, practising various cultures, speaking different languages but living in harmony. Action by any parties that sensationalise racial and religious issues may lead to dispute which would then destroy the peace and unity that had been built by the previous generation,” he added.

Speaking when opening the second session of the 14th Perak assembly at the State Secretariat building here today, the sultan recalled Malaysia’s success in winning independence.

He said this was achieved by setting aside narrow communal interests for the common good.

“Leaders who founded the country then accepted the fact that the country’s stability, peacefulness, prosperity and well-being depends on the success in inculcating the spirit of inter-racial cooperation and cultivate the spirit of mutual respect between religions,” he said.

Citing the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sultan Nazrin said this also showed that such violence could happen at any time and place.

“That incident also proves that built-in character, extreme hatred, resulting from mental problems, mind and soul affected by burning prejudice, due to wrongdoing, misunderstandings and misperceptions through indoctrination injecting hate and inculcating enmity.

“The incident taught an important lesson to the people in this country. The action of injecting the mind with hate and inculcating the soul with the spirit of hostility is very dangerous,” he added.

He also said when leaders lead by example and place importance on peace, their followers would follow suit.

“And the world will be a peaceful place,” said the sultan.