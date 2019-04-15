Search on for teens missing after Tamil New Year celebrations in PJ

Natshatra Navinata (left) and Divyaa Munian had gone to a temple for prayers around 7pm before returning to the former’s home yesterday. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police have launched a search for two teenage girls who were reported missing after celebrating the Tamil New Year at a condominium in Jalan Gasing Indah, Petaling Jaya near here yesterday.

Natshatra Navinata,15, and Divyaa Munian, 16, had earlier gone to a temple nearby to perform the religious at about 7pm and then returned to Navinata’s home.

Natshatra’s mother, Sheila Manikam said her daughter and Divyaa were at the house until about 10.30pm when the latter wanted to go home.

“Divyaa booked a Grab car to return home and my mother accompanied her down to the lobby, but both of them have not arrived home until now,” she said when contacted today.

Sheila said her daughter had left her handphone and her attempts to contact Divyaa were futile.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report on the missing girls. — Bernama