Prove Najib knew funds in Ambank account illegal, Shafee tells prosecution

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The prosecution must prove that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was aware and complicit that the funds that went into his Ambank account was related to the RM42 million allegedly diverted from SRC International Sdn Bhd, lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah saod today.

Heading Najib’s counsel, the top Umno lawyer told reporters today that there can be many transactions that went into a bank account, but the question remains whether Najib was aware that the money came from an illegal source.

“The money that came into his account did he know it’s from an illegal source?

“If the money comes into my account, do I have full knowledge it came from a wrong source? Many individuals were involved,” said Shafee.

When asked if Najib must prove that he was aware or unaware regarding the source of the money, Shafee said it is the onus of the prosecution to press that matter, instead of his client.

“It is not that he needs to show, the prosecution needs to show that he is complicit and is part of the conspiracy. That is the job of the prosecution and not us.

“That’s why I said more than what is shown, what is not shown is even more important because there are a lot more documents not revealed,” said Shafee.

Touching on the hearing today, Shafee said nothing much happened except for establishing the facts discovered in the documents which involve Bank Negara Malaysia and Ambank.

However, he did say he is going to spend the whole day tomorrow grilling the prosecution’s second witness.

Today’s hearing has been adjourned until tomorrow morning.