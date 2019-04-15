Najib rushes back to court after recess

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has returned to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex after a lunch break to face his corruption charges involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Arriving at around 2.30pm, Najib was accompanied by six aides and appeared to be in a hurry, unlike his more relaxed and cheerful manner this morning.

He had left the complex after High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali called for a lunch break earlier at 1pm.

Unlike the first day when around 50 supporters turned up for the Pekan MP, today he appeared bereft of support, with fewer than 10 loyalists around to cheer him on.

Earlier, as he exited for the lunch break, a man in a blue shirt shouted his support for the embattled lawmaker.

“Hidup Najib! Hapuskan kezaliman, hancurkan DAP! Lawan tetap lawan! Takbir! (Long live Najib! Destroy cruelty, annihilate DAP! We will continue to fight!)” shouted the lone, disembodied voice that did not find any support.

In the courtroom, one of his aides was seen placing a yellow cushion in the dock for Najib to lean against.

He was also seen carrying the two books — Dunia Tanpa Tembok by Ayman Rashdan Wong and Jangan Selewengkan Ekonomi Malaysia by Kauthar Rozmal Khairul Azri and Najib Saahari — which caught the attention of attendees this morning.

The former is a collection of articles compiled by the writer regarding international geopolitics while the latter claims to be a study on the national economic blame game played by both sides of the political divide since Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya.

Both books are by conservative publisher The Patriots.