Missing teens found safe

Natshatra Navinata (left) and Divyaa Munian had gone to a temple for prayers about 7pm before returning to the former’s home yesterday. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Two teenage girls who disappeared after celebrating Tamil New Year in Petaling Jaya yesterday have been located.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Zani Che Din told the press that the police were interviewing M. Divyaa, 16, and N. Natshatra, 15, before a medical check-up for the teenagers.

“Further information will follow suit,” said Zani.

National newswire Bernama reported Natshatra’s mother Sheila Manikam as saying that her daughter and Divyaa were at Nashatra’s house until about 10.30pm yesterday when Divyaa wanted to go home.

But the girls went missing after Divyaa booked a ride on an e-hailing app.