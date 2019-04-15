Dzuleira Abu Bakar named new MaGIC CEO

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Dzuleira Abu Bakar has been appointed as the new Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) chief executive officer effective today, the Entrepreneur Development Ministry (MED) announced today.

Prior to this, she was the CEO of Cradle Seed Ventures, a growth stage venture capital fund.

The ministry said in a statement today that Dzuleira would bring with her years of experience in the local tech ecosystem, nurturing and growing promising tech startups.

As an active venture capital investor, she sat on several boards of technology startups as well as being a council member of the National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM).

She has also served various roles across government agencies, government-linked companies as well as the private sector across multiple industries in particular technology and innovation, venture capital and private equity, corporate finance, legal and governance, deal structuring and stakeholder management.

MED also announced that MaGIC's new board would include the ministry's deputy secretary general (policy and entrepreneur strategy) Dr Anis Mahmud, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd's Go Shop CEO Dr Grace Lee Hwee Ling, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd chief strategy officer Azli Mohamed.

Also onboard are Eastern Distinction Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Abdul Malik Baba, PIKOM chairman Ganesh Kumar Bangah, EPIC Collective founder John-Son Oei, and Melewar Bhd consultant Tariq Ismail Mustafa.

MED, however, added: "Their appointment is subject to final approval from the authorities." — Bernama